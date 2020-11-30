Shatta Wale endorses and rallies support for Ghana DJ Awards

Award-winning Ghanaian music artiste, Shatta Wale, during a surprise performance at the 2020 Ghana DJ Awards, urged his colleagues in the music industry, crooners and stakeholders to rally their support behind the Ghana DJ awards – conceived by Merqury Quaye; a renowned MC, Disc Jockey and radio show host.

According to the “Miss Money” hitmaker, disc jockeys all over the world have directly and indirectly contributed to the development talents and creative economy at large, hence the need to support the biggest scheme in Africa that is dedicated to appreciating and rewarding the talents of DJs, which, as well, fosters the development of the Ghana music industry by celebrating Radio, Mobile and Club Disc Jockeys who have excelled in their fields of endeavor.

“Shout out to Merqury Quaye. I came here for one thing. We need this connection with the DJs”, he told the teaming audience at the Silver Star Tower during his performance which sent the atmosphere into total frenzy.

Launched in 2012, the main objective of the awards scheme is to recognize the electronic dance music scene, and seeks to let the world know that the art of DJ’ing is a respected craft, with DJs playing a major role in the overall Music and Entertainment industry. The very first edition was held at the National Theatre on 15th February 2012, and has been held annually since then.

Since 2012, Ghana DJ Awards Festival, widely known as Africa’s biggest DJ festival, has consistently remained one of the premier music festivals in Africa, welcoming thousands of concertgoers every year. Preceded by a nationwide roadshow featuring over 100 DJs annually known as Pub Fest, a DJ Cypher and a nominees’ jam, Ghana DJ Awards Festival Festival grows bigger and more thrilling each year.

The 2020 Ghana DJ Awards was preceded by a highly patronized seminar and workshop for DJs dubbed ‘Ghana DJ Clinic’, which was held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

The awards show which saw DJ Vyrusky crowned DJ Of the Year, has beautiful performances by Bosom Pyong, AK Songstress, Dopenation, DJ Vyrusky, Kuami Eugene, DJ Snacky, DJ Obonke, Arabella, Shatta Wale and was hosted by Andy Dosty under the theme ‘In The Mix Together’.

