Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight

Sensational crooner Ishak Spark is out with another love song for all couples out there and he brands it as; Tonight.

The smooth singing vocalist potrys the story of young guy held spellbound by the love of a certain beauty.

It exudes soothing tones and mid tempo rhythmic vibes that sets the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing time with your beloved.

‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.

