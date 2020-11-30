Top Stories

Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight
Ishak Spark spices up your cuddles with new lovers jam; Tonight Photo Credit: Ishak Spark

Sensational crooner Ishak Spark is out with another love song for all couples out there and he brands it as; Tonight.

The smooth singing vocalist potrys the story of young guy held spellbound by the love of a certain beauty.

It exudes soothing tones and mid tempo rhythmic vibes that sets the perfect atmosphere for a relaxing time with your beloved.

‘Tonight’ was produced by Deworm and mixed by Posigee with crisp visuals coming from the camp of Director Mickey Johnson.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker