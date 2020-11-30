Top Stories

Ghetto youths advised to ensure a “Peaceful Election” in Ras Kuuku’s new video

He has just returned from the USA ahead of upcoming “Kwame Nkrumah” EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 38 mins ago
Ghetto youths advised to ensure a “Peaceful Election” in Ras Kuuku's new video
Ghetto youths advised to ensure a “Peaceful Election” in Ras Kuuku's new video Photo Credit: Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku, Ghana’s reigning “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year” at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2020) has also joined forces to advise the youth against violence and unruly behavior before, during and after the elections. 

As the days draw closer to another election in Ghana, many artistes have come out to preach the message of peace in diverse forms and platforms. 

He drops “Peaceful Election” which speaks to the youth to desist from any form of uncouthness and bad energy. He urges them to put Ghana ahead of any politician or political party. 

Ras Kuuku returned from the USA last week after spending few weeks there working on his upcoming EP titled “Kwame Nkrumah”. Scheduled for release this December 2020.

