Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 18 mins ago
DB (Ded Buddy) out with new single; Gimme That Photo Credit: DB

DB (Ded Buddy), the sensational R&B/SOUL, POP, EDM singer, song writer and music producer does it again with this sexy soul touching new single titled ‘GIMME THAT’.

Written by DB, ‘Gimme That’ is a song that glorifies the sexiness of the woman and the need for her man to cherish her every being.

Video directed by Donjai and Audio Produced by DCQ Beatz, DB’s new single is a masterpiece. Released on Crux Global, ‘GIMME THAT’ can be streamed and purchased on all music platforms.

Head over here to enjoy the new classic by DB (Ded Buddy).

