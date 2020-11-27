Larruso unites Shatta Wale & Samini on “Gi Dem Remix”; Stonebwoy reacts!

Young Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall prodigy, Larruso teams up with legendary Ghanaian Dancehall Musicians Samini and Shatta Wale to release the official remix to his Afro-Dancehall song “Gi Dem”.

Produced by Beatz Dakay “Gi Dem Remix” is now available on all digital streaming and download platforms in all territories. Listen here.

On a modern-dancehall instrumentation, the young prodigy unites two living legends actively relevant to the reggae-dancehall genre on the remix of “Gi Dem”.

“Gi Dem” is a sound which is aimed at firmly projecting the new dancehall sound originating from West Africa. The crooner seeks to project Afro-Dancehall”. Listen on Audiomack

In other news, Stonebwoy has opened up in an interview on Zylofon FM with Sammy Flexx that he would be ashamed if he attempts signing Larruso after being exposed and endorsed by DJ Khaled.

