Edith Maafo breathes life into 2020 with Yesu Nti

Gospel artist Edith Maafo has released a new single “Yesu Nti” with good Ghanaian lyrics that will not fail to impress you as you listen.

Yesu Nti is a breath of fresh air to the doom and gloom many have faced in 2020 through loss of family, jobs and sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edith Maafo is encouraging everyone through this song in a year where many of us have faced severe setbacks while also highlighting her versatility as a consummate song writer and gospel artiste.

The Song is available now for download at her website www.edithmaafo.com and understand it will be available on all digital platforms by Monday 30th November 2020.

