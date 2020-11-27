Sad news! Quamina MP loses dad in gory accident

As reported in the latter hours of yesterday, Quamina MP who was involved in an accident with his father has lost his dad through the accident that occurred on the Accra-Akosombo highway, Thursday.

The update comes less than 12 hours after the two were reported to have been involved in an accident.

Available information had indicated that although Quamina MP escaped unhurt, his father was in a critical situation and had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

In a post shared on Twitter, the vehicle in which they were travelling was seen to have been totally wrecked from the impact of the crash.

Videos from the scene also showed the rapper badly shaken by the incident.

The rapper’s accident comes barely a week after six people died in an accident at Frante, in the Ejura Sekyedumase Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The accident also left about 50 others with various degrees of injuries.

A day later, a number of passengers were rushed to St Patrick Hospital in Offinso after two vehicles collided at Denase near Kodie also in the Ashanti Region.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority says a total of 2080 people have died from road accidents this year. The data according to the NRSA is from January to October 2020.

