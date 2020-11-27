Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

Following the successful release of 25 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 26 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

Amerado features guest lyrical newscasters Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Stonebwoy, Mahama, Owusu Bempah, Quaminah MP, Actor Prince David Osei, Gospel artiste Patience Nyarko, among others.

The song was produced by Two Bars and video directed by Director K.

