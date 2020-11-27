Top Stories

Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

He talks about Stonebwoy, Mahama, Owusu Bempah, Quaminah MP, others.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26
Amerado taps Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay for Yeete Nsem EP. 26

Following the successful release of 25 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 26 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

Amerado features guest lyrical newscasters Ratty Ghana, Koo Ntakra & Bogo Blay.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Stonebwoy, Mahama, Owusu Bempah, Quaminah MP, Actor Prince David Osei, Gospel artiste Patience Nyarko, among others.

The song was produced by Two Bars and video directed by Director K.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 MOBO Awards

Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 MOBO Awards

3 days ago
Randy N connects with Mr Drew on new single; Never Humble

Randy N connects with Mr Drew on new single; Never Humble

3 days ago
Sarkodie reported me to the police but dropped the case later on - Stonebwoy

Sarkodie reported me to the police but dropped the case later on – Stonebwoy

4 days ago
Larruso makes Ghana proud on AC Milan/ Roc Nation’s “From Milan With Love: Next Gen”

Larruso makes Ghana proud on AC Milan/ Roc Nation’s “From Milan With Love: Next Gen”

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker