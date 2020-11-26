Top Stories

Shatta Wale bags another international feature on; Jamaica Garrison Christmas Album

It features Jamaican Heavyweights like Aidonia, Popcaan, Jahvillani, among others

Ghanaian Dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale is proving to be not just a national asset but Ghana’s biggest music export as he clocks another international feature on; Jamaica Garrison Christmas Album

Following his trailblazing headline on ‘Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica’, and the global appeal it gathered, Shatta Wale has stepped up his international game with a new feature.

The Album features Jahvillani, POPCAAN, Squash, Chronicle Law and some Jamaican Heavyweights.

The Album is executively produced by Contractor Muisc, Gamblaz Production and Top Braff Entertainment.

