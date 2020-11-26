Quamina MP survives ghastly accident!

Just In! Renowned ‘Amanfuor Girls’ hitmaker, Quamina MP has just survived a ghastly accident which should have taken his life.

Judging from the degree of crushing that his car went through, he is the luckiest guy to be alive right now except for the fact that his dad with whom he was involved in the accident, is currently in critical condition.

He just survived a similar accident that killed the legendary Ebony.

Quamina MP escaped a nearly fatal accident. God is good all the time. Hmmmm pic.twitter.com/ScE3DYyqIo — Achimota Mayor 👑 (@AhmedSuhuyini) November 26, 2020

Guess his song right now should sound something like “This year Nyame begye Amanfuor nkwa” which translates as “This year God will save the lives of people” as He has done for him.

We’ll serve you with updated details as and when they come in. Stay glued!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!