Is Mona 4 Reall about to ‘Emelia Brobbey’ us with her debut ‘Badder Than’ single?

Mona Faiz Montage, popularly known as Hajia4Real preps up to release her maiden attempt at doing music which she titles ‘Badder Than’ under the stage name Mona 4 Reall.

Adding up to the list of whatever you might know her for is the artistic side of the renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur and social media personality.

Well, we don’t really know what prompted the socialite to try her hands on music but her fans are patiently waiting if this will be another version of “Emelia Brobbey” or the likes of Adina.

This was revealed by herself as she shared the cover art of the song on her Instagram page and her fans just can’t wait to enjoy the beautiful piece.

The song however was produced by Producer, M.O.G.

