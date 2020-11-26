Chris Appau births a refreshing new sound; The Afropop Chorale!

Ace Gospel artiste and music producer, Chris Appau has released yet another medley which he calls the Afropop Chorale ; an electrifying Afropop medley of some of Ghana’s finest chorale songs

These include old classics such as Anuonyam Nka Nyankopong (Composed by Mr Oppong Kyei), Me da Akpe Na Mawu (Composed by the Late Prof. KEN kafui) and Oye (Composed by James Armah Varwick).

“As a worship Leader I just love to represent Praise and worship in a form the gets people jamming and Dancing!!!” Chris confessed in an interview.

This medley will definitely get you dancing and jamming your way into entering His gates with a thankful heart and into His courts with praise!!!!

It was self-produced, mixed and mastered by Chris Appau himself for SLM studios. Stream/Buy on SoundCloud, Audiomack and all other online stores.

He has Recorded, Arranged and Produced for artistes such as Empraise, Kobby Mantey, Ohemaa Mercy, Ps Joe Beechem, John Sena, Tino Manford, Eugene Zuta, Minister IGWE, PL Crew and many more..

He has produced with several labels such as Royalty Music and Makarios Music Before starting his own Music Production Firm, Spirit Life Music Studios.

