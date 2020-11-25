Thomas Partey! Amalina breaks the airwaves with her debut Dancehall single

As unannounced and surprising as Corona was to us all, so is Amalina to music lovers in Ghana as she presents a Dancehall tune with an unusual title; Thomas Partey.

Out of nowhere cometh this new voice and boom, she drops a first banger she titles “Thomas Partey”. Without any prior notice of release, she hits our airwaves and wowed everybody.

As if not enough, all major radio stations in Ghana’s capital Accra latched on to it. From Hitz FM to YFM to Okay FM to Peace to Asaase Radio, everyone caught the “Thomas Partey” fever.

The steamy controversial Dancehall single is sure a good anthem for Ghana’s Thomas Partey who just signed on to Arsenal. We can’t wait for him to show face with Amalina on the song.

Or could it be he will pop up in the official video anytime soon? Your guess is as good as mine!

Amalina is definitely the big surprise for Ghana music industry this year. And she keeps all of us in big suspense too without showing us a photo of herself.

She only announced her entry under JR Music – a novel record label. Not to bore you with dozens of words, take a listen to the song here on YouTube and other Digital/Streaming Platforms here.

You can follow her on her social media pages below:

www.facebook.com/AmalinaMusic

www.instagram.com/AmalinaMusic

www.twitter.com/AmalinaMusic

