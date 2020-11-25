Erby shoots out his new Afro-soul single; Everyday

‘Everyday’ is the latest release from singer-songwriter and producer Erby and it’s filled with the just the right amount of soothing musical goodness.

The smooth Afro-soul production sets the foundation for this beautiful love song, thanks to producer, Ransom. ‘Everyday’ is available globally on all digital streaming platforms here.

‘Everyday’ carries infectious melodies and draws you to the song’s sentiments regarding being in love.

Erby uses this song to pinpoint how happy he feels with his special lady. As he pens on the chorus ‘’Everyday is a holiday, with you’’.

Grab your lover and hit play on this one.

Instagram: erbyofficial Twitter: @erbyofficial Facebook: Erby

