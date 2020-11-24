Skyscrapa reminisces school days with new single

Top Stories

When you think of a Skyscrapa, you surely think about summits and greatness and the namesake artist epitomizes just that with his new single; To The Back.

Stream ‘To be Back’ on all digital streaming platforms here.

Skyscrapa has released a very impressive Afrobeat single titled ‘To be Back’. Produced by 3nity, the song talks about the shenanigans most young people undertook during their school days – a refreshing reminiscent reminder for most listeners.

The lyrics expertly features experiences spanning from primary all through to JHS. Skyscrapa tells satirical stories about some of his old teachers, friends and foes.

In a brilliantly nostalgic moment, he shares a picturesque throwback to how teachers could stereotype and label students as bad boys or vagabonds just because they sat at the back of the class.

If you are looking for a song to take you on a trip down memory lane, this is the perfect one for you.

Instagram: majorskyscrapa Twitter: @majorskyscrapa Facebook: Skyscrapa

