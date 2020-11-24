Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy nominated for 2020 MOBO Awards

Dancehall artists Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, after a ground breaking year, have both been nominated in the Best African Act category for the 2020 MOBO Awards.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have been nominated with 9 other African artists including Burna Boy. Master KG, Wizkid, Davido and UK-based Afro B.

The MOBO Awards is an annual music award presentation which seeks to honour achievements in “music of black origin”.

Vote for Shatta Wale/Stonebwoy – https://voting.mobo.com/

In 2006 Samini became the first Ghanaian to be awarded a MOBO when received “Best African Act” award for his exploits in the year under review which also included his self-titled album Samini.

