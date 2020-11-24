Randy N connects with Mr Drew on new single; Never Humble

Ghanaian Afrobeat act, Randy N comes through with with yet another audio vibe, ‘Never Humble’ for fans and music lovers alike who have been craving for a new weekend anthem lately.

Produced by J-row, the ‘Onye Gelemi’ and ‘iPod’ crooner recruits Highly Spiritual Music’s Mr Drew to bring his latest single to life. Listen here.

‘Never Humble’ comes off as a very versatile tune, with Randy N and Mr Drew coming clean per delivery and lyrics, staying true to their respective styles.

The duo has seen it all (money) and are moving accordingly, this ‘Never Humble’ is the motto. Tune in and get familiar with Randy N’s new sound, ‘Never Humble’ in time for your weekend.

Instagram: randy_n_gh Twitter: @Randy_N_GH Facebook: Randy_N_GH Music

