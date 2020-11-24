Snoop Forever! Kweku Smoke sets date for debut album

The ‘Yedin’ hitmaker and proven rapper, Kweku Smoke readies for the release of his first body of work on the 5th of December 2020 titled: “Snoop Forever”.

The album, Snoop Forever is an all HIPHOP album. This project comes after releasing countless hit songs in Ghana such as ‘Yedin’ featuring Sarkodie, Apakye and Akata.

Kweku smoke commented:

The album title was inspired by my late brother Snoop, who had some issues with Alcoholism and addiction. To me, this album will not only be in remembrance of my late brother but also increase awareness on alcoholism and addiction.

SNOOP FOREVER as an album that has great features from renowned local and international artistes. The album enlists BET award-winning SARKODIE, International UK hip hop superstar, Suspect and South African rap superstar Emtee among many others for this project.

Snoop Forever has major promotional activities lined up before and after release.

Since the announcement of the album, fans of Kweku Smoke and the general interest of Ghanaians have peaked in anticipation of the album, Snoop Forever.

The album is powered by Legendary Ghana Consult.

