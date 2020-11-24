Kwaku Mondo links up with Kuami Eugene on Araba

Bursting unto the scene with a unique vibe and style, Kwaku Mondo aims for the stars with this Kuami Eugene-assisted tune he brands as ‘Araba’.

Kusgee music in conjunction with Highly spiritual music presents this dynamic act with a highlife tune that reverberates with sweet melodic vocals and lyrics, inspiring love in any state of a relationship.

He kills 4 birds with one stone in both the audio and visuals as each communicates a work of creativity and excellence.

From featuring the reigning VGMA artiste of the Year to giving production credits to one of Ghana’s finest, Kaywa, this is no doubt a ticking hit song.

As if that wasn’t enough, Kwaku Mondo features everyone’s controversial fantasy, Akuapem Poloo in the high quality visuals, as his bride.

Journey along this lovers jam and discover how the wedding ended.

