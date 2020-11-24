Feeling Good! Kofi Mole serves crisp visuals for new street anthem

Award-winning rap act, Kofi Mole, is out with the latest street anthem he brands as ‘Feeling Good’ after making waves with his last single ‘Makoma’.

The new song, produced by Qwesiking, talks about the tough struggles Kofi Mole went through at a point in his life

“I went through hard times which affected me in some ways both emotionally and physically. I couldn’t keep the joy to myself when I had a relief. It was a good one. I put that feeling in a song,” he said

The song also advises young people to always smile in the midst of storm.

“I want to tell every young person out there that they should never stress too much about situations. Keep moving, focus on the good things, better days ahead. Always have a good day full of smiles.”

Born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah, Kofi Mole is signed to N.G.A. He is a 2019 3Music Award and VGMA hip-hop song of the year winner. He also has some hit EPs titled ‘No Gentlemen Allowed’ and ‘Aposor Love’.

Watch the video below:

