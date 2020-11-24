Destress with Tripcy & Mega EJ’s new Afro-soul classic

Feel good music doesn’t get better than this new record from Tripcy and Mega EJ titled ‘Your Place’.

The calm sensual progression of the song will have you needing to slow wine with your lover from the very first kick. ‘Your Place’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

A vibe for Afro-Pop and Afrobeat fans, ‘Your Place’ is guaranteed to start a party. The mutual love of the collaborating artists for a diverse range of sounds adds a great spice to the record.

You will hear influences of RnB, Pop and African rhythms fusing perfectly to create a brilliant classic.

With a record as good as this, Tripcy and Mega EJ are certainly going to stay on the minds of Ghanaians for sometime to come.

The songwriting, lyricism and production serves a ménage a trio that will leave listeners gasping for breath on the dance floor.

The music is perfection. We are rooting heavily for these two acts and ‘Your Place’ is just the right vibe to start off every party.

TRIPCY Instagram: iamtripcy Twitter: @iamTripcy Facebook: Tripcy

MEGA EJ Instagram: megaej Twitter: @megaejofficial Facebook: Mega EJ

