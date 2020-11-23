Stegue releases cover art for Xpensive Style

Management of Afrobeat and Dancehall artiste, Stegue has disclosed to the public the cover art to their artist’s long-anticipated project, Xpensive Style.

The cover art which according to his press manager, Sammy Greater, features the artist’s image on the front cover while displaying the artiste’s vintage style outlook.

“The back cover which will be released later will feature the image of the artiste and the tracklisting of the entire project” he concluded.

Cover art for Xpensive Style

Stegue, who is gearing up for a virtual listening session for the EP, is also preparing for the video shoot of one of the songs off the same project.

Fans who were salivating for the hearing of the Xpensive Style EP will be able to eavesdrop on the entire project during the virtual listening session via an online and radio platform.

