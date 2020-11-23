Skrewfaze seizes political season for new single release; Africa

Skrewfaze goes political on this up-tempo afrobeat-infused “Africa” song and adds his voice on calls for African politicians to do the right things for their citizens.

He touches on pertinent issues like corruption and poverty in the abundance of rich mineral resources. He also challenges African youth to rise up and demand accountability from politicians and leaders as well as to vote wisely.

The song titled ‘AFRICA’ comes with brilliant thought-provoking artwork by popular artiste @originalbigwig, and is produced by Perez Music (formerly called ‘Prolific’).

Song was recorded a couple of years ago and remained unreleased but felt this was the right time for release, with the current political climates in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and around West Africa.

‘Africa’ is available for streaming on all worldwide music digital platforms. Stream here.

