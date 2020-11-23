Top Stories

Skrewfaze seizes political season for new single release; Africa

It was produced by Perez Music (formerly called 'Prolific').

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Skrewfaze seizes political season for new single release; Africa
Skrewfaze seizes political season for new single release; Africa Photo Credit: Skrewfaze /Facebook

Skrewfaze goes political on this up-tempo afrobeat-infused “Africa” song and adds his voice on calls for African politicians to do the right things for their citizens. 

He touches on pertinent issues like corruption and poverty in the abundance of rich mineral resources. He also challenges African youth to rise up and demand accountability from politicians and leaders as well as to vote wisely.

The song titled ‘AFRICA’ comes with brilliant thought-provoking artwork by popular artiste @originalbigwig, and is produced by Perez Music (formerly called ‘Prolific’).

Song was recorded a couple of years ago and remained unreleased but felt this was the right time for release, with the current political climates in Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and around West Africa.

‘Africa’ is available for streaming on all worldwide music digital platforms. Stream here.

Follow & subscribe SKREWFAZE: Facebook  Twitter  Instagram  YouTube

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Stonebwoy to embark on a 'Unity Health Walk'; set to launch 'BHIM Fridays'

Stonebwoy to embark on a ‘Unity Health Walk’; set to launch ‘BHIM Fridays’

4 days ago
Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo out with 'Peace Song' featuring All Stars

Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo out with ‘Peace Song’ featuring All Stars

4 days ago
Shatta Wale denies being attacked in Kumerica; set to launch Shaxi (Shatta Taxi)

Shatta Wale prepares to launch Shaxi (Shatta Taxi)

5 days ago
Bisa Kdei opens up on striking music deal with Netflix' Jingle Jangle

Bisa Kdei opens up on striking music deal with Netflix’ Jingle Jangle

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker