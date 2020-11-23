MTN Project Fame 2nd runner-up “Krissy O” rebrands to “Kwaakwa”

In an attempt to embrace his root and stay true to it, young Ghanaian vocalist and songwriter Krissy O has changed his stage name to Kwaakwa. He believes this will make him more authentic and give him an extensive identity.

According to the MTN Project Fame West Africa second runner-up, his decision to ditch a name which is widely known for one which sounds exotic and a bit weird will positively transform his brand.

He revealed this pragmatic rebranding move during an interview last week.

“For a long time, I was in a place where I was discovering myself, my sound and party,” he says. “I have come to discover myself and the reality is to be me, hence, going authentic with my name.”

“I have been authentic – that’s for sure – with my music growth and all. It’s just happened that I wished I knew then what I know now. Growth has thought me more than I knew then.”

He is being himself as an African and accepting the name which was given to him since birth, and this is already yielding results.

“Definitely, it is and has already started. Being myself an African, accepting the name given to me by birth has opened my eyes. It has also driven a lot of attention my way, simply because of the way the name sounds.”

Kwaakwa, who is legally known as Christian Kwabena Kwaakwa Amoah, is not just changing his name. He is revamping his brand and that will be accompanied by new projects. He is working on an album but it will be preceded by a new single, titled “Monica”.

“There’s so much in the pipeline. Currently working on an album title ‘The Purple Album’. But before that are some singles my fans ought to enjoy. The first one coming is called ‘Monica’. Coming out soon.”

He said the concept behind “Monica” is not giving up on who you love.

Despite the almost irreparable impact of the deadly coronavirus on the music industry, Kwaakwa plans to end the year on a good note.

“This year has been a crazy year, considering how it started till now. COVID-19 has held up a lot of plans. But I look forward to making the best out of it and letting my fans hear me before the year runs out,” he concluded.

Kwaakwa is known in West African for his soul-soothing vocals and electrifying stagecraft. Before MTN Project Fame, he had participated in TV3 reality show, Mentor season 4, and appeared on Vodafone Icons in 2012 with his then boyband, Vybes.

The obxessedMuxic label signee has fairly hit singles like “Cherie Amore”, “Jogodo”, “Body”, “Bum Shorts” and “African Lady” under his belt.

