ZeeTM organizes Peace Football Gala 2020 in Zebilla; set to host a Peace Concert

They are set to host the biggest Peace Concert ever in the history of Zebilla

ZeeTM organizes Peace Football Gala 2020 in Zebilla; set to host a Peace Concert
Photo Credit: ZeeTM/Twitter

Renowned music duo, ZeeTown Melody has successfully held ZeeTM Peace Football Gala 2020 all the way in Zebilla in the Upper East Region of Ghana where they hail from.

The event consisted of about 20 teams from the Bawku district of the Upper East region and was held with the motive of creating peace and harmony during this election season.

It was also meant to empower the youth to be United no matter which political party they belong to and serve as a source of entertainment for the people of Zebilla and its environs and as well as their fans.

Winners of the tournament were awarded with various goodies as listed below:

1st price: A trophy, brand new set of football Jerseys, 2 footballs and a cash price of 500gh
2nd price : Brand new set of football jerseys, 1 football and a cash price of 300gh
3rd price : Brand new set of jerseys, 1 football
4th price: 2 footballs and a cash price of 300gh

They also awarded the goal king, best player and best goalkeeper of the tournament as well as a lifetime achievement award for the old footballers and coaches.

Speaking on what next they intend to do for the people, they disclosed, “We are planning to host a peace concert in Zebilla before the elections. That’s gonna be 2 weeks from now.

It’s going to be the biggest concert to happen in Zebilla. With surprising artist from Accra and performances from the uprising artist in the Northern and Upper East regions”.

