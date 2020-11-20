Amerado hosts Yeete Nsem EP. 25 with Bogo Blay & Sherry Boss

Following the successful release of 24 editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado drops episode 25 of his weekly Yeete Nsem series.

The weekly series has become of one the country’s interests every Friday. As usual, the rapper tackled the most trending issues that occurred in the week.

This week’s episode couldn’t escape the most talked about Teacher Kwadwo & Kwadwo Shelon banter, Akrobeto, Lil Win’s alleged pregnancy, Martin Amidu, among others.

The song was produced by Azee Ntwene and video directed by Director K.

