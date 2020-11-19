Top Stories

Yaw Sarpong & Asomafo out with ‘Peace Song’ featuring All Stars

It features Fameye, Akwaboah, Cynthia DoGJ, DSP,Eno,Kuami, others

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 5 hours ago
Photo Credit: Yaw Sarpong

Ghanaian Gospel music living legend, Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo have teamed up with other top acts to preach peace ahead of the December 7 general elections in Ghana.

The peace song featured Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joyce Blessing, Kofi Sarpong, Pat Thomas, Akwaboah, Kuami Eugene, Fameye, Eno Barony and many other talented musicians.

They stressed on the need for peace in Ghana to be preserved.

These musicians reminded Ghanaians about how wars ruined some African countries.

While imploring citizens to exercise their franchise in the forthcoming elections, they cautioned them against violence which can destabilize the development of the country.

With love and understanding, they believe Ghana can wear its good cloth.

