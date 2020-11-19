Yaw Berma drops new Hip-Hop tune; Don’t

Tema-based Ghanaian rapper, Yaw Berma proves authentic Hip-Hop vibes on this sizzling hot new sound, ‘Don’t’.

‘Don’t’ may come off as an easy-going song, but bears the weight of a plethora of lyrics, all which display Yaw Berma’s grip on contemporary Ghanaian rap.

He ferries listeners through about 3-minutes’ worth of content, delivering mainly in Twi to get his thoughts across.

‘’Don’t tell me what you don’t know’’, a recurring lyric throughout the song’s entirety is the act’s fiery message to the game and naysayers alike.

He’s back with fine form and a vibe to die for on this new jam, check it out.

Instagram: yawbermagh Twitter: @yawbermagh Facebook: Yaw Berma GH

