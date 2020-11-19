Wendy Shay to hit Nima with a Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise

Following her petition for peace during the incoming December 7 general elections to all political parties earlier on in August of this year, Wendy Shay is set to embark on a Peace Awareness Clean Up Exercise.

Earlier this year, singer Wendy Shay called on political parties to ensure their conflict during the 2020 general election does not affect the peace and love the country is enjoying.

Taking to Twitter, the ‘Emergency’ singer stated that she and her former viral Kelvynboy have been able to sort out their difference and released a song.

She stated that it should not be difficult for the political parties to follow suit ahead of the elections.

“I think NDC and NPP can come together to spread love and ensure a peaceful election. ODO is all we need,” she wrote.

Wendy Shay also shared a photo with the inscription ODO. The letters had the party colors of NPP on them.

If @kelvynboymusic_ and I have been able to settle our differences to bring a Hit song then I think NDC and NPP can come together to spread love and ensure a peaceful election.

ODO is all we need #ODO #ShayGang pic.twitter.com/00gyE26z7o — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 11, 2020

Based on this she has taken her peace campaign a notch higher with a clean up exercise at Nima on Saturday the 21st of November 2019 at 7 am sharp.

