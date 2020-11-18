Shatta Wale denies being attacked in Kumerica; set to launch Shaxi (Shatta Taxi)

Shatta Wale, Kumerica’s latest VVIP currently on a working visit and paying a courtesy call to the heads of state there, has denied reports that he was attacked.

Reports about the Shatta Movement leader being attacked went viral some few days. Reacting to it in an interview on Hitz FM, the ‘Gringo’ composer stated that nothing of that sort happened.

He clarified that there was a massive crowd at the location where he was going to shoot a music video with Amerado.

Shatta Wale indicated that everything was nice at Krofrom and he doesn’t know who put such false info out there.

He, therefore, advised bloggers and the new media to be circumspect with their reportage.

Shatta Wale emphasized that the people love him a lot and there is no way he would be attacked.

On the other hand, he is set to launch an Uber-Car operation known as ‘Shaxi’ (Shatta Taxi). It’s one of his numerous business innovations yet to hit the market. Anticipate!

