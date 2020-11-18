Bisa Kdei opens up on striking music deal with Netflix’ Jingle Jangle

Highlife act, Bisa Kdei has disclosed how an email from the movie producers of the new Netflix Christmas special Jingle Jangle started the entire process.

According to him, he found out that the director’s wife was a huge fan of his music. The couple also appreciated his originality, a trait that influenced their choice.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Bisa Kdei stated that after the initial conversation, the production team had wanted to use his 2018 hit song Asew in the movie.

However, after some reflections, they asked for a remix that was more original and relevant to the story that they were telling.

Unlike the original which talks about a young man addressing his in-law, Asew Jingle Jangle focuses on a grandchild who is speaking to her grandfather.

Bisa Kdei told host of the show, Andy Dosty, that he has been working with the production team for over a year but because of the restrictions of the non-disclosure agreement, he could not talk about it.

“When they told me the movie was coming I was excited. Getting all the love and messages was so beautiful,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!