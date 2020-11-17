Akesse Brempong featured on Halal Afrika’s new album

‘The Moment’ album- a live recording of Halal Africa’s concert held in South Africa which featured Ghana’s Akesse Brempong has been released and is available on all major online music stores.

The live recording concert held on 8th November 2019 at 3C Church, Centurion, South Africa hosted 2 songs from the Ghanaian A-list act.

His mettle was proved on the 4th and 11th track titled, ‘My God’ and ‘Yeda W’ase’ respectively as he gave the South Africans a piece of Ghana’s musical ingenuity.

The album featured ministrations from the Gospel Reggae/Afrobeats Kingpin, Akesse Brempong, South Africa’s gospel music vocal goddess Ntokozo Mbambo, the ‘Phindukulu’ hitmaker Patrick Duncan, among several of South Africa’s finest Gospel acts.

Other greats to anticipate on the released album include Takesure Owen, Ayanda Ntanzi, USA-based contemporary gospel sensation, Michael Stuckey, Alice Kimanzi, Takie Ndou and Taela Robinson.

Buy/stream NOW!

