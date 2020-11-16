Moh serves new visuals for Afrobeat tune; High Me

Afrobeat star, Mohammed Mouazzen aka Moh brings his smash-hit single ‘High Me’ to life in a dreamy new video.

Directed by Yaw Skyface – the mastermind behind many premier videos in Ghana, Moh’s new visual adventure sets sail with a refreshing aerial view of waves crashing against the shores of a sandy coast.

The song’s tune sets in and fans soon get a glimpse of Moh and his heartbeat, both flanked by flowering plants on the porch of a serene seaside cottage drenched in sunlight.

Multiple shots ensue, climaxing at a sunset scene with the two sharing an intimate moment to cap off their on-screen romance.

Like every Yaw Skyface production, colours come off rich, amplifying the video’s tropical ambience to full effect. Moh is no slack either, sharing great synergy with the model on set.

Check out Moh’s visuals for ‘High Me’ me below and do well to stream it off all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://smarturl.it/HighMe

Instagram: mrmoh_official Twitter: @MrMoh_Official Facebook: MrMoh_Official

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!