Moh serves new visuals for Afrobeat tune; High Me

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Moh serves new visuals for Afrobeat tune; High Me
Photo Credit: Moh

Afrobeat star, Mohammed Mouazzen aka Moh brings his smash-hit single ‘High Me’ to life in a dreamy new video.

Directed by Yaw Skyface – the mastermind behind many premier videos in Ghana, Moh’s new visual adventure sets sail with a refreshing aerial view of waves crashing against the shores of a sandy coast.

The song’s tune sets in and fans soon get a glimpse of Moh and his heartbeat, both flanked by flowering plants on the porch of a serene seaside cottage drenched in sunlight.

Multiple shots ensue, climaxing at a sunset scene with the two sharing an intimate moment to cap off their on-screen romance.

Like every Yaw Skyface production, colours come off rich, amplifying the video’s tropical ambience to full effect. Moh is no slack either, sharing great synergy with the model on set.

Check out Moh’s visuals for ‘High Me’ me below and do well to stream it off all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://smarturl.it/HighMe

Instagram: mrmoh_official Twitter: @MrMoh_Official Facebook: MrMoh_Official

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 50 mins ago
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

