Mixed Feelings as Gidochi releases 6-song EP. Photo Credit: Gidochi/Instagram

After the release of his wildly successful single, ‘High Me’ featuring Stonebwoy, Gidochi has returned with a 6-track EP, ‘Mixed Feelings‘.

The Ghanaian musician, after winning the Nescafe One Song Challenge earlier in 2020, is topping the year off with an EP.

A culmination of hard work the Afropop artist has put in during one of the most unpredictable moments in the world, the singer, songwriter has delivered a 6-track body of work that is testament to his artistry and skill as a musician.

Gifted with songwriting prowess and melody, ‘Mixed Feelings’ is the perfect introductory project for the newcomer.

From dancehall influenced tracks like ‘XXL’, to R&B-infused Afropop singles like ‘I Wish’, ‘Mixed Feelings’ has something for everyone.

Speaking on Mixed Feelings, Gidochi states: “This project is my announcement to the rest of the world. Sonically it is a testament of my love for afrobeats and the music that influences me“.

Topically, it is a bearing out of my feelings and all the emotions I’ve gone through as a young African man.”

