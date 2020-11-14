Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi, Ben Brako eulogize the late JJ Rawlings

Veteran highlifers Amakye Dede, Kojo Antwi and Ben Brako have aired their views and extended their condolences to the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings.

Amakye said Mr. Rawlings helped the industry by projecting Ghanaian songs around the world and his death is a great loss to the music industry.



In an interview on TV3‘s New Day on Friday, November 13, Amakye Dede disclosed that during the Rawlings administration musicians were united by his efforts.

“During his time, he tried his best to put the musicians into one family,” he revealed.

The veteran musician said J.J Rawlings loved his music and graced all his concerts whenever he was less busy



“I’m going to see what we can do to arrange the funeral.”



The legendary musician wished the family of the late president his condolences.

Moreover, legendary musician Ben Brako has also described the late former president Jerry John Rawlings as a fearless great warrior whose demise has hit the country.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s New Day November 13, Mr Brako disclosed that the late president supported the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) with an office space to operate.

Narrating his experience with the late former president, Ben Brako stated that his “first encounter with the late former president was at Achimota through friends like George, Charles, Mocavo and Joe Mugabe”.

“He was very idealistic, had his own style that was different from everybody else which gave him a lot of deference and respect. His persona has never changed.

“I remember one time at the State House, Isaac Hayes was playing and I was on the bill. As I was about to perform, the president called me to him and gave me a big embrace in front of everyone and that was a remarkable gesture.

“Of all the presidents and heads of state, I think President Rawlings was the one who came closer to our heritage and culture.

He promoted the arts and creative industry; he was a media person and understood creativity based on our arts and culture so he pushed it a lot and he also had good relations with individual musicians.”

Ghana’s music maestro Kojo Antwi has paid a tribute to the late former president Jerry John Rawlings.

He also expressed condoleneces to the wife, children and family of the late president and the entire nation for the loss of such a continental icon.

Kojo Antwi in a Facebook post said: “An African leader with passion for his motherland”.

“An African leader with passion for Africa.

An African leader with love for the youth.

An African leader with love for the Arts and Culture”.

He noted how “you attended our first 24th Night Kojo Antwi Experience to thunderous applause”.

“You presented me with the Honour of Musician of the Year, and said the kindest things about me and our Arts and Culture.”

“🙏🇧🇴 Damirifa due President J J Rawlings. We offer our heartfelt condolences to your loyal wife and soul mate Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, your children, your entire family and our dear motherland.

May your soul rest in peace”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!