Top Stories

Nellamich launches new ‘Kokodi’ single with visuals

She envisions herself as the incoming “Queen of Afrobeat”

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Nellamich launches new ‘Kokodi’ single with visuals
Nellamich launches new ‘Kokodi’ single with visuals Photo Credit: Nellamich

Burgeoning female Afrobeat artist, Nellamich is set to enchant the feminine arena with her strong personality and brilliant voice.

She envisions herself as the incoming “Queen of Afrobeat”, making her official mark with an all-new single, ‘Kokodi’.

Debuting together with a music video, ‘Kokodi’ is a union of sweet-sounding vocals and lyrics. It bears a bouncy rhythm which many will love; amid Nellamich’s fitting delivery, style, and vocal leverage.

Visuals for ‘Kokodi’ give fans a peep at Nellamich’s fiery look and charm, with a punch of vibrance.

The 3-minute video features bits of choreography and shots of Nellamich fiddling with a supercar among other scenes rocking.

Growing up with profound love and interest for music, Nellamich drew immense inspiration from Celine Dion and her many classics: ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘I’m Alive’, ‘A New Day Has Come’, etc., in her early years.

Now a young artist on the rise, Nellamich aspires to keep fans entertained with refreshing sounds on the go, citing contemporary female artists like Tiwa Savage, Simi, and the late Ebony as her sources of musical inspiration.

Although relatively new to the Ghanaian music scene, Nellamich has all the finesse, grace, and drive to flourish as anticipated. Her next big thing is rumoured to explore the Dancehall space, showcasing both her versatility and propensity for bangers.

Be the first to listen and catch a glimpse of Nellamich’s introductory song and music video, ‘Kokodi’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker