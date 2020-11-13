Nellamich launches new ‘Kokodi’ single with visuals

Burgeoning female Afrobeat artist, Nellamich is set to enchant the feminine arena with her strong personality and brilliant voice.

She envisions herself as the incoming “Queen of Afrobeat”, making her official mark with an all-new single, ‘Kokodi’.

Debuting together with a music video, ‘Kokodi’ is a union of sweet-sounding vocals and lyrics. It bears a bouncy rhythm which many will love; amid Nellamich’s fitting delivery, style, and vocal leverage.

Visuals for ‘Kokodi’ give fans a peep at Nellamich’s fiery look and charm, with a punch of vibrance.

The 3-minute video features bits of choreography and shots of Nellamich fiddling with a supercar among other scenes rocking.

Growing up with profound love and interest for music, Nellamich drew immense inspiration from Celine Dion and her many classics: ‘My Heart Will Go On’, ‘I’m Alive’, ‘A New Day Has Come’, etc., in her early years.

Now a young artist on the rise, Nellamich aspires to keep fans entertained with refreshing sounds on the go, citing contemporary female artists like Tiwa Savage, Simi, and the late Ebony as her sources of musical inspiration.

Although relatively new to the Ghanaian music scene, Nellamich has all the finesse, grace, and drive to flourish as anticipated. Her next big thing is rumoured to explore the Dancehall space, showcasing both her versatility and propensity for bangers.

Be the first to listen and catch a glimpse of Nellamich’s introductory song and music video, ‘Kokodi’.

