Bisa Kdei’s ‘Asew’ remix featured in Netflix movie

Highlife’s very own Bisa KDei’s remix to his song ‘Asew’ has been featured in a Netflix Christmas musical which features Forest Whitaker.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a Christmas musical fantasy film written and directed by David E. Talbert. The film was released on Netflix on November 13, 2020.

It follows a toymaker and his granddaughter, who construct a magical invention which, if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Bisa’s song was featured in a scene which shows the kids pelting each other with snowballs and journeys into a series of African dance moves.

Although their ethnicity is not the point of their characters or of the scene, but their culture and heritage are seen and celebrated.

