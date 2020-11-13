Top Stories

Bisa Kdei's 'Asew' remix featured in Netflix movie

The movie features stars like Forest Whitaker, Ricky Martin, among others

Highlife’s very own Bisa KDei’s remix to his song ‘Asew’ has been featured in a Netflix Christmas musical which features Forest Whitaker.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a Christmas musical fantasy film written and directed by David E. Talbert. The film was released on Netflix on November 13, 2020.

It follows a toymaker and his granddaughter, who construct a magical invention which, if they can get it to work in time for the holidays, could change their lives forever.

Bisa’s song was featured in a scene which shows the kids pelting each other with snowballs and journeys into a series of African dance moves.

Although their ethnicity is not the point of their characters or of the scene, but their culture and heritage are seen and celebrated.

