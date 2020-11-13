Top Stories

Amerado hosts Kejetia Edition of Yeete Nsem EP. 24

Amerado hosts Kejetia Edition of Yeete Nsem EP. 14
Amerado hosts Kejetia Edition of Yeete Nsem EP. 14. Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

After raking up 23 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 24 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused issues surrounding the H.E. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Shatta Wale, Kumerica, among others.

The video direction credits goes to SARP.the.KR8toR.

