Stonebwoy clocks movie role; petitions goverment

Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music scene as Stonebwoy, has landed a movie role in LilWin’s Cocoa Season series & petitioned government.

The Burniton Music boss has been featured in Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s latest TV series ‘Cocoa Season’.



In a video circulating online from the set, Stonebwoy played a role as the son of Lil Win.

He told his father (Lil Win) how people have been welcoming him after he went back to their hometown.



Stonebwoy narrated how a lady hugged him and introduced him to her mother as a popular musician in Ghana.

Meanwhile, former Burniton Music Group artiste, Kelvyn Boy has said he doesn’t miss his former boss Stonebwoy.

During an interview on Citi TV’s Traffic Avenue, the ‘Mea’ singer stated that he sees Stonebwoy on television often, so he doesn’t miss him.

Kelvyn Boy added that he doesn’t think Stonebwoy will also miss him.

“I am not sure I miss him. Because I see him on television every time. He sees me on television every time. I don’t think he will miss me or I will miss him,” he said.

Kelvyn Boy, who is currently promoting his latest album ‘Blackstar’, and Stonebwoy are reportedly not having a good relationship after they parted ways.

Furthermore, the Dancehall act has lambasted critics following his outburst over the $150 coronavirus test fee at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

1. So why is it that after you get your test done for 350 cedis or more from Ghana. You're not mandated to pay for another test to be taken at your final destination by any other country. Its only Ghana that's doing this to it's people or all the other African countries have — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) November 9, 2020

According to him, Ghanaians who have zero travel experience should cease attacking him because they won’t be able to relate or even understand his reasons for criticizing government over the ‘exorbitant’ fees charged at the airport.

United in making it tuff for their people…

2. If we present negative results before boarding flights to come home then how possible is it that theres an infected person on board.

3. Or by the time you get to the flight you could contact the virus ? @mohgovgh — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) November 9, 2020

“If you don’t have a passport, don’t talk about this issue. I understand some people don’t see the need to travel. Some families will not even allow their members to travel. I understand and I wasn’t even referring to you,” he fumed.

Wow 😳!! This kind of makes sense https://t.co/icdkAzWK47 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) November 8, 2020

The dancehall artiste said, his earlier rants have nothing to do with politics but rather he is only advocating for Ghanaians to be treated fairly.

“My complaints have nothing to do with politics. It is of human interest. The government says it has our interest at heart yet we are being asked to pay this huge amount of money. This test is being conducted in foreign countries at a much cheaper rate. Even whites who refer to us as monkeys don’t charge us this mark for testing,” he added.

The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker earlier criticized the government and the Ministry of Health for charging $150 as a testing fee.

Stonebwoy earlier questioned government’s decision to charge $150 fees for the PCR tests at the Kotoka International airport during his travel to South Africa for a business trip.

The dancehall artiste believes; the ordinary Ghanaian may find it difficult to foot such bills which constitutes about a quarter of the plane fare.

“So, why is it that after you get your test done for 350 cedis or more from Ghana, you’re not mandated to pay for another test to be taken at your final destination by any other country?” he questioned in a tweet. “It’s only Ghana that’s doing this to its people or all the other African countries have united in making it tuff for their people.” He earlier wrote on Twitter.

