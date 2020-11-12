Signal signs new record deal with Regal Dynasty

Rap artiste Signal, real name Solomon Tettey, has officially unveiled his world-class music marketing, distribution and publishing record label.

The event took place on 21st September 2020 during which Signal signed with Regal Dynasty .

Signal born on 29th December 1992 built this venture right after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology with a magna cum laude in 2015.

After making several international strides like representing Ghana in the 2013 continental rap challenge and been booked to open a concert for music giants like Fat Joe, Tyrese, Big Daddy Kane among others during summer 2019 in New York, the label is one to write home about.

He also recently bagged an endorsement from Atlantic Records rapper, Gunna.

All these international feats combined with verses with Grammy-winning vocalist Joss Stone, building connections with several platinum producers and business lawyers have given him the leverage to sustain the Regal Dynasty.

He promises not to make Regal Dynasty a fad; as he bolsters acts in Ghana and the rest of the world to enjoy reliable placement on popular playlists and international magazines.

You may contact Regal Dynasty via email — regaldynasty2015@gmail.com or call +233500889121 & +233248923711.

