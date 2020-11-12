DJ Switch scores a feature in visuals for Apple’s new Mac chip

DJ Switch has once more etched her name in the hallmark of Ghana’s music exports as Apple has featured her in the promo of it’s new Mac chip.

During an Apple Event today, to announce the introduction and details of the new chip that will power the new range of computers and iPad, Timothy Donald Cook, the C.E.O of Apple Inc, spoke about how some influential people have used Apple Laptops to make a significant impact across the world.

During his submission broadcasted at the event, he said ” today the Mac is stronger than ever, it continues to lead the industry in customer satisfaction as it has over a decade and more customers than ever are choosing the Mac“.

He continued that ” and all around the world, people use the Mac to do remarkable things, like the Mac itself they challenge the status quo, they take chances, they create, they innovate, they use the Mac to change the world and we’ll celebrate them“.

After this comment, a short documentary of the people Apple is celebrating for using the Mac to change world played and it showed Ghana’s DJ Switch with American singer Pharrell alongside other global influencers featured in the clip.

After the short documentary, Tim Cook said: ” it’s great to see how people use the Mac to do such amazing things“.

This becomes another pedestal the young multitalented Ghanaian Disc Jockey has been placed on following how her relevance keeps growing each year.

DJ Switch, earlier this year signed a management deal with Buchwald, a full-service talent agency with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, America.

The 12-year-old earlier this year was in America where she performed at an Apple Music event and also got recognition from DJ Khaled who shared her photos on his Instagram page.

DJ Switch, real name Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, is yet to speak on this her new feat of grabbing Tim Cook and Apple’s attention with her artistry.

Her career kicked off at age 9 after she won TV3’s Talented Kids reality show in 2017.

In September 2018, she opened the Bill and Melinda Gates’ Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers event in New York City, as the warm-up act to French President Emmanuel Macron and now, Apple is placing her at the centre of its latest innovation.

