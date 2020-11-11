Rocky Dawuni endorses Kelvyn Boy’s “Black Star” album

Rocky Dawuni, Ghana’s debutant for the Grammys has eulogized Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Kelvyn Boy for his latest album “Black Star”.

Rocky Dawuni himself released an EP few days ago titled “Voice Of Bunbon” (Volume 1) – he was on Hitz 103.9FM with King Lagazee on Sunday, November 8, 2020 to promote his EP when the question came up about his collaboration with Kelvyn Boy on the album.

This was what Rocky Dawuni had to say (Video):

“Voice of Bunbon” comes on the heels of his most recent full-length album “Beats of Zion” (2019) which received tremendous acclaim around the globe and featured five incredible music videos filmed in Ghana, India, the US and beyond.

Rocky’s move back to his home country of Ghana is evident in this latest offering which explores contemporary aspects of local music in a creative quest to extend its global appeal.

“Yaad Settingz” is a weekly Reggae/Dancehall radio magazine hosted by multiple award winning Radio Jock, King Lagazee, on Hitz 103.9fm – it airs every Sunday live between 8:00pm to 10:00pm GMT.

Listen to “Voice Of Bunbon” (Volume 1) EP here.

Listen to “Black Star” Album here.

According to Rocky, “these new songs were born out of my desire to present and project music that is rooted in the deep cultural traditions of Ghana yet presented in way that it can relate to the modern world.

Bunbon is my home town in Northern Ghana. My musical career has always been firmly inspired by my upbringing in the royal family of Bunbon and being educated in the indigenous ways.

This exposure to cultural appreciation has served as an important part of my world view and music. My vision for this EP is to present a globalized version of African culture.

It also represents my maturity over the years as a voice for social consciousness. In a time of uncertainty, we need songs and hymns that can touch our emotional nerve and remind us that love and hope are an indestructible aspect of the human experience that no amount of fear can take away.”

Rocky Dawuni released his EP on Friday, October 30, 2020. Do check out more on him via his website www.RockyDawuni.com

