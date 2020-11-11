Ras Kuuku campaigns for Peaceful Elections in upcoming single

Ras Kuuku is poised for the release of his latest single geared towards voting without any violence titled, Peaceful Elections.

The new single is a sensitization message to all and sundry who are willing to exchange their lives for a few monetary rewards from greedy politicians.

He rebukes engaging in partisan politics to the extent of the peril of the very fabric of society in which we all grew up in.

Peaceful Elections was produced by CaskeysOnIt and will be released everywhere online on Monday 16th November.

