Top Stories

I will get time for Samini soon; I won’t allow him deceive Ghanaians – Shatta Wale

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
I will get time for Samini soon; I won’t allow him deceive Ghanaians - Shatta Wale
I will get time for Samini soon; I won’t allow him deceive Ghanaians - Shatta Wale Photo Credit: Samini /Facebook

Shatta Wale has in an interview descended heavily on the now New Patriotic Party endorsed Samini for engaging in partisan politics.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has criticized Samini for endorsing the ruling NPP and President Akufo-Addo ahead of the December 7 general elections despite his pledge not to endorse any political party.

In a video going viral on social media, Samini was seen condemning celebrities endorsing political parties.

Samini in the video explained that celebrities endorsing political parties are ending their careers since their supporters belong to different political parties.

However, ahead of the December 7 general elections, he has endorsed the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In an interview with Angel Drive hosted by Ike De Unpredictable on Kumasi-based Angel FM, Shatta Wale described the ‘Kpoyaka’ crooner as confused for endorsing the NPP.

“You told Ghanaians including your supporters that you will never endorse any political party. You condemned celebrities endorsing political parties but now you have endorsed NPP. He is confused and a liar,” Shatta Wale said.

According to Shatta Wale, “Supporters of Samini and Ghanaians shouldn’t trust him again for making a sudden u-turn on political party endorsement”.

“I will surely get time for Samini very soon because I won’t allow him to deceive Ghanaians. You told us you won’t do it but now you are happy doing it. Liar and confused Samini can never be trusted”, he reiterated.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

I’m Shatta Wale’s God-daughter & Nana Ampadu’s Granddaughter – Wendy Shay

3 weeks ago
Photo of Audio: Success Tomorrow by Shatta Wale

Audio: Success Tomorrow by Shatta Wale

3 weeks ago
Photo of Samini, Stonebwoy to settle beef on ‘GH Unite virtual concert’ stage

Samini, Stonebwoy to settle beef on ‘GH Unite virtual concert’ stage

3 weeks ago
Photo of Shatta Wale crowns birthday with a grand ‘ShattaBration’!

Shatta Wale crowns birthday with a grand ‘ShattaBration’!

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker