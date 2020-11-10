Top Stories

Have you seen Phrimpong’s eulogy to Shatta Wale yet?

It was recorded, shot and released under 24hrs!

Photo Credit: Manuel Photography

24 hours after having his moment with African Dancehall King, Phrimpong crowns it all with the song “Shatta Wale”, produced by Khendi Beatz.

The song breeds loyalty to the Shatta Wale brand, and a shout out to the streets, where the music dream took off.

On reasons for this release, Phrimpong recounted that the honor shown to him was worthy of repaying on a beat.

He touts his strides, and as usual got his pen game in check. Listen and buy Phrimpong’s latest eulogy to the Dancehall King below:

