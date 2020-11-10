Have you seen Phrimpong’s eulogy to Shatta Wale yet?

24 hours after having his moment with African Dancehall King, Phrimpong crowns it all with the song “Shatta Wale”, produced by Khendi Beatz.

The song breeds loyalty to the Shatta Wale brand, and a shout out to the streets, where the music dream took off.

On reasons for this release, Phrimpong recounted that the honor shown to him was worthy of repaying on a beat.

Brother Flew From Accra to Come Shoot visuals wimme on my soil.

So I recorded a song this morning and shot a video for it in the afternoon to release Tommorow in honour of Africa Dancehall King!!!

Love you back 1don @shattawalegh

12PM TOMMOROW!! #shattawale — Phrimpong💫⭐🇬🇭 (@PhrimpongSongs) November 8, 2020

He touts his strides, and as usual got his pen game in check. Listen and buy Phrimpong’s latest eulogy to the Dancehall King below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!