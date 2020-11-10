Top Stories

Hajia Police advices against violence in new single; Maintain Peace

She emphasizes the need for peace in 15 different languages!

Hajia Sa-ada Muhammed, with the stage name Hajia Police, is out with a new multi lingual audiovisual dubbed, Maintain Peace.

The new single sensitizes all and sundry in and around the borders of Ghana to ignore election related violence powered by partisan politics.

The creator of the new Afro-Islamic genre delivers her new ‘Maintain Peace’ single in 15 different relevant languages to not only Ghanaians but all neighboring West African countries.

She sings in English, Hausa, Twi, Ga, Mampruga, Gonja, Fulani, Kusasi, Moshie Bisa, Dagboni, Sisala, Arabic, Ewe and French.

Her basic message throughout the song is for peace to reign not only in Ghana but in all other neighboring countries who are all yet to go the polls or have already gone.

Her one cry: If war breaks loose, where will we all run to? Your followers are watching what you say so maintain PEACE!

