The first song I wrote was a Gospel song in class 6 – NaaNa Blu reveals

Following the release of ‘This Is Highlife’, NaaNa Blu revealed on Neat FM 100.9 on 6th November that she wrote & performed her 1st song when she was in class 6.

Hosted by Ola Michaels, she was asked when she started doing music:

“I was quite young when I started doing music. I remember I wrote and performed my first song when I was in class 6. It was gospel.”

The host was surprised and asked if she can sing the song but NaaNa Blu said it was not a good song and she does not want to sing it.

“You sing it and let us the listeners be the judges!” the host, Ola Michael retorted.

Naana Blu (middle) singing at a young age of six

“I think you should go to the studio and record this song. It is very nice.” Ola Michael, the host, commented after NaaNa Blu sung the song she wrote at class 6.

Watch the Song NaaNa Blu wrote and performed at class 6!

NaaNa Blu’s ‘This Is Highlife’ EP which has 5 songs is currently available on all digital platforms. Listen here : Boomplay : Apple Music

Get interactive with her across her socials on Instagram : Facebook : Twitter

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!