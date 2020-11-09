Top Stories

Kweku Greene will charm you with Juju

Rising artist Kweku Greene, real name Frank Bortey, has released a sizzling hot and fresh new music video for his Afrobeat love song ‘Juju‘.

The narrative of the ‘Juju’ music video was scripted and directed by PKMI a renowned filmmaker and a personal videographer for Shatta Wale.

‘Juju’, a sashayed intermediary song brewed in a sanguine environment is an African word which translates as ’Charm’, aims at creating an inseparable bond between lovers in relationships.

The two minute and forty-eight seconds visuals follow the song message perfectly tells a story about the unique bodily features of an African woman.

On a groovy rhythm, the singer, Kweku Greene with a free and soothing voice educated and gave guidelines on how a man should treat his partner with appellations, a secrete most men don’t know.

Stream here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kwekugreene/juju

In the video Kweku Greene is seen showering love appellations to his partner by stating how he’s always charmed anytime he sees the features of his partner.

