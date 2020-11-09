Top Stories

Happy Day by Sarkodie playlisted on YouTube’s ‘Afrobeats Now’

It has occupied the #1 spot on YouTube trends since it's release

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Happy Day by Sarkodie playlisted on YouTube's 'Afrobeats Now'
Happy Day by Sarkodie playlisted on YouTube's 'Afrobeats Now' Photo Credit: +233 connect/Facebook

Monetized and managed by MiPROMO Media, visuals for Sarkodie’s ‘Happy Day’ ft. Kuami Eugene on YouTube has been enlisted on their ‘Afrobeats Now’ playlist.

The song “Happy Day” which he recorded with Kuami Eugene was seen to be controversial by many after it reportedly endorsed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for reelection.

It even became more controversial after Kuami Eugene reportedly claimed that he was not aware of Sarkodie mentioning the president’s name until they went to shoot the music video.

Nevertheless, the song has enjoyed considerable airplay on mainstream media and now it’s getting a push online.

YouTube Music has announced that it has included “Happy Day” to its Afrobeats Now Playlist. This will give the song more visibility on the platform.

“Happy Day” has been streamed more than 882k times since it was shared on YouTube 6 days ago.

You can trust one of Ghana’s premier YouTube Certified Multi Channel Networks- MiPROMO Media to give your videos the necessary push and global visibility it deserves.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!  

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Lyrics: Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

Lyrics: Happy Day by Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene

4 days ago
Photo of Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi, Delay GHS 800,000; Ayisha vexed

Obrafour sues Ayisha Modi, Delay GHS 800,000; Ayisha vexed

4 days ago
Photo of Growth! S3fa announces debut album

Growth! S3fa announces debut album

4 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene listed amongst 2020 Most Influential Young Africans in Entertainment

Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene listed amongst 2020 Most Influential Young Africans in Entertainment

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker