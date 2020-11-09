DJ Mensah rallies Kofi Mole, Medikal, El, Lj, Kweku Smoke, DopeNation for; Like That

Barely one month after the release of the Beifour single, DJ Mensah has dropped another single from his Now Or Never EP; Like That.

His latest single features his favorite rappers who made it on his rap playlist including Lj, Kweku Smoke, Dopenation, Kofi Mole, Medikal and El.

It appears the DJ is set to grace the industry with great tunes from his EP this season.

The dope tune talks about general stuff with lyrical punches from your dope rap artists.

A great tune by all standards. It is available on Audiomack, Soundcloud and all other online stores.

